Elizabeth T. "Betty" O'Connor, age 89, of East Dundee, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Betty was born on October 4, 1929 in Chicago and was the daughter of the late Joseph & Elizabeth Tintera. On October 23, 1948 she married the love of her life Raymond C. O'Connor. Ray preceded Betty in death on December 18, 1996 after 48 years of marriage. Betty was a resident of the Dundee area for the past 65 years and was an active member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in West Dundee. Survivors include her 5 daughters; Maureen (Bill) Richoux, Ellen O'Connor, Regina Terrell, Elizabeth (Larry) Conway and Patricia (Don) Borkowski. Her son; Terence. Other survivors include her 14 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Betty was preceded in death by her son-in-law: Grant Terrell, her daughter-in-law; Marcia O'Connor, her 2 grandsons; Philip Conway and Andrew O'Connor and her 3 sisters; Bernadette Linhart, Dorothy Poro, and Mary Ann Vent. Family and Friends will gather for a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Gilberts. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee and again Wednesday morning at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, Masses would be appreciated or memorials may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church, West Dundee. The Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with all arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com . For information, please call (847)426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 1, 2019