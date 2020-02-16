|
Elizabeth "Lee" Thompson was born Feb. 12th, 1935 in Chicago, to Morris and Agnes Gilbride. She died Wednesday, Jan. 29th peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Lee married Arthur J. "Art" Thompson on Feb. 20, 1960 and together they raised a family of 8 children in Arlington Heights, IL. Lee was a warm and loving woman who instilled in her children a sense of fair play and decency. She remained close with all of her children and was a devoted grandmother to her 20 grandchildren. Upon retirement, Lee and Art lived part time in Carlsbad, CA, where she was able to spend quality time with her cherished sister Anne and Anne's family. Lee was known for her kindness and warmth, wicked sense of humor, love of reading and old movies and vast knowledge of 70's Betty Crocker recipes. Lee was a vociferous reader, often finishing more than one book a week throughout her life before Alzheimer's. Lee and Art traveled extensively during retirement and Lee loved traveling abroad to experience history firsthand. Lee passed this love of travel on to her children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents and her brothers Edward Gilbride, Frank Gilbride and John Gilbride. She is survived by her children Susan (Randall) Mulvey, Art (J.T. Garofalo), Kevin, John (Coleen), Jeanne (Stephen) Sernett, Joseph, Kathy Winslow and Jennifer (Christopher) Thompson. She was also the cherished grandmother of Sarah, Ryan and Robbie Thompson, Jessica, Jack, Eric and Emily Thompson; Bailey, Patrick, Annie, Michael and Joe Sernett; Brian, Jeffrey, Blake, Cole and Tyler Winslow; and Joshua, Justin and Stephanie Thompson. Lee is also survived by her sisters Rosemary (the late Ed) and Anne (the late Jim) Gallagher. The funeral Mass will be held at 12 P.M. Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, West and Illinois St., Wheaton, IL. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601. For more information, visit .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020