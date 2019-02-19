EAST DUNDEE - Elizabeth V. " Betty" Grafelman, age 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, under hospice care at JourneyCare in Barrington on Monday morning, February 18, 2019. Betty was born in Aurora on May 19, 1933 and was the daughter of the late John and Evelyn Schweigen. On May 29, 1969 she married Dale W. Grafelman. Dale preceded Betty in death on April 6, 2013 after 42 years of marriage. Betty was a lifelong resident of the Fox Valley area with over 50 of those years as an East Dundee resident. She was a longtime member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, West Dundee and a member of the church's Sewing & Quilting Circle Ministry. Prior to retirement, Betty had worked as a 1st and 2nd grade paraprofessional at Immanuel Lutheran School in East Dundee. Survivors include her children; John (Kelly) Duncan, Dennis (Kim) Duncan, Vicky Burns, Robert Grafelman and Christina ( Albert) Navarro. Her 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband; William Duncan in 1957, her second husband; Dale Grafelman in 2013 after 42 years of marriage, an infant son; Robin Duncan, and her brother; Joseph Schweigen and a granddaughter in infancy; Katie Burns. Funeral Services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, East Dundee on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Philip Baerwolf, Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at Dundee Township East Cemetery, East Dundee. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 504 W. Main St., West Dundee on Thursday from 4-8 P.M. and again on Friday morning at Immanuel Lutheran Church (Luther Hall) from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the Bethlehem Lutheran Church of West Dundee Sewing & Quilting Circle Ministry or, Immanuel Lutheran School in East Dundee. To leave an on-line condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary