Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:15 AM
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
1005 E. Schaumburg Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Resources
ELIZABETH WRIGHT Obituary
SCHAUMBURG - Elizabeth Wright, nee Rudolph. Beloved wife, of almost 72 years, to the late Thomas; loving mother of Diane (Paul) Tylman, Steve (Barb) Wright, Jeff (Leanne) Wright, Linda (late Matt) Bellamy, Amy Birkey and Jean (Ron) Caldwell; loving grandmother of Jason, Jennifer, Becky, Charlotte, Josh, Shannon, Cody, Carrie, Ryan, Amanda, Eric, Mike, Sara, David and Kristin; dear great-grandmother of 14 and one on the way. Dear sister of the late John (late June). Visitation Thursday 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood. Funeral Friday, prayers 9:15 am at the funeral home, going to St. Matthew Catholic Church 1005 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg, Mass 10:00 am. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 31, 2019
