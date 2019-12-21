Home

Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church
285 E. Washington St
Graylake, IL
ELLA J. KAWOLSKI


1939 - 2019
WAUKEGAN - Ella Joan Kawolski, 80 of Waukegan, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan. She was born on July 19, 1939 to the late John Joseph and Gertrude Ada (Janssen) Kawolsky in Peori, IL. Ella is survived by her brother Jonnie (Linda) Kawolsky, her sister Sandra (Orville) Southard, 12 nieces and nephews, many great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 23 , 2019 at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church located at 285 E. Washington St. Graylake, IL. Rev. Ellen Arthur will officiate. Burial will be at Lutheran Church Cemetery in Peoria, IL. Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 21, 2019
