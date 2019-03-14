Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
29700 N. St. Mary's Road
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
29700 N. St. Mary's Road
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN MAJEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN ELIZABETH MAJEWSKI


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ELLEN ELIZABETH MAJEWSKI Obituary
Ellen Elizabeth Majewski, 59, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 4, 1959 in McKeesport, PA, was formerly of Glenview and has lived in Libertyville since 1999. She was a graduate of Indiana University, where she also attended nursing school. She later worked in ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago for 10 years. Ellen was also employed by Abbvie Pharmaceuticals for many years and enjoyed traveling, the outdoors and walking with friends and family. Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Thomas Majewski; 3 children, Greg, Matt and Claire Majewski and was the loving aunt of 7 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of services at 11:30 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 29700 N. St. Mary's Road, Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
Download Now