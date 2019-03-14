Ellen Elizabeth Majewski, 59, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Nov. 4, 1959 in McKeesport, PA, was formerly of Glenview and has lived in Libertyville since 1999. She was a graduate of Indiana University, where she also attended nursing school. She later worked in ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago for 10 years. Ellen was also employed by Abbvie Pharmaceuticals for many years and enjoyed traveling, the outdoors and walking with friends and family. Surviving are her husband of 30 years, Thomas Majewski; 3 children, Greg, Matt and Claire Majewski and was the loving aunt of 7 nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of services at 11:30 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 29700 N. St. Mary's Road, Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the Melanoma Research Foundation. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, Libertyville. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary