Ellen Jane Rezabeck died peacefully March 31, 2020 at Belmont Village Senior Living in Carol Stream, Illinois. She was 92 years old. She was a kind and loving mother, friend and neighbor. We will deeply miss her smile, that lit up every room she entered. Born March 10, 1928 to Vera and Herman Grubel (stepfather Herbert Brauer), Ellen grew up in Chicago, graduating from Lakeview High School and Wesley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing (Northwestern Hospital) as a Registered Nurse. She married Eugene (Gene) J. Rezabeck June 10, 1950 and they settled in Wheaton, Illinois in 1954 where they raised four children. Ellen loved her family and delighted in annual family summer vacations at "Bass Lake" in Michigan where she could relax in the sun and occasionally catch a fish. In the neighborhood she welcomed neighboring families and children into her home, creating games for all to play. She enthusiastically supported our activities, while being the neighborhood nurse for those needing advice or a Band-Aid. She loved to play bridge with the grownups and she swam and participated in water aerobics for many years at the B.R. Ryall YMCA. In 1969, once her youngest child entered Jr. High School, Ellen returned to nursing as a school nurse for the Wheaton Warrenville School District 200 and worked there 21 years until her retirement. In retirement, she volunteered for the American Cancer Society driving patients to and from chemo treatments. She also volunteered at Central DuPage Hospital in pediatrics and the nursery where she enjoyed holding newborn infants. She and husband Gene took many trips and cruises in the United States and Europe. They visited children and grandchildren across the U.S. and hosted family reunions to bring everyone together in one location. They enjoyed attending the summer concerts at Wheaton's Memorial Park and at Cantigny Park. Ellen and Gene were inseparable. The family would like to express much gratitude to the staff at Belmont Village Senior Living, where Ellen had resided since 2009. They provided Ellen a warm, caring home as her Alzheimer's disease progressed. They always treated her with kindness and dignity. Ellen is preceded in death by her husband Eugene Rezabeck, mother Vera Grubel, father Herman Grubel, stepfather Herbert Brauer, brother Herman Grubel, and aunt Eleanor Homuth; and since her death sister-in-law Josephine Grubel. She is survived by children Cathy Rezabeck (Mike Goodwin), John Rezabeck (Julia Rezabeck), Barbara Meyer (Don Meyer), and Nancy Eckman (Rolland Eckman); grandchildren Sarah May, Emily Meyer, Rebecca Senne, Neil Eckman, Kenneth Eckman and Tyler Goodwin; stepgrandchildren Samuel O'Ferrall and Lucy O'Ferrall; great-grandchildren Carter and Caleb May, Tobias and Elijah Cassio, Andrew and Angelene Eckman, and Amelia, Theo and Vincent Senne; and niece Jan (Dan Deem) Deem and nephew Herb Grubel. The family will gather at a future time to remember and celebrate Ellen's life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association or B.R. Ryall YMCA.
Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 7, 2020.