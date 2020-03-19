Home

Ellen Jean Schoepke was born July 23, 1964 in Des Plaines, IL to Richard and Jane Schoepke. She passed away peacefully March 16, 2020 in Crystal Lake. Ellen retired from Meijer Store in St. Charles, where she worked as a cashier. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sewing, photography, and tracing family genealogy. Ellen is survived by her mother, Jane Schoepke; siblings, Daniel, (Francie) Schoepke, Patricia Henderson, Geri (Jeff) Hill, Mary (Ron) Benner, Mark (Gail) Schoepke, Eileen (Randy) Arosen, and Kevin (Molly) Schoepke; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; and brother, Jeffrey Schoepke. Memorial services will be held at The Orchard Evangelical Free Church, 1301 S. Grove Ave., Barrington, IL at a later date. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com for updated service information and to send condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Orchard Evangelical Free Church; or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville MD 20852.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
