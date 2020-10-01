1/1
ELLEN JEAN SCHOEPKE
1964 - 2020
Ellen Jean Schoepke was born July 23, 1964 in Des Plaines, IL to Richard and Jane Schoepke. She passed away peacefully March 16, 2020 in Crystal Lake. Ellen retired from Meijer Store in St. Charles, where she worked as a cashier. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sewing, photography, and tracing family genealogy. Ellen is survived by her mother, Jane Schoepke; siblings, Daniel (Francie) Schoepke, Patricia Henderson, Geri (Jeff) Hill, Mary (Ron) Benner, Mark (Gail) Schoepke, Eileen (Randy) Arosen, and Kevin (Molly) Schoepke; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard; and brother, Jeffrey Schoepke. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at The Orchard Evangelical Free Church, 1301 S. Grove Ave., Barrington, IL 60010. Ellen's service celebrating her life, can also be viewed live-stream at https://theorchardefc.org/barrington-livestream/ In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Orchard Evangelical Free Church; or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville MD 20852.



Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
The Orchard Evangelical Free Church
