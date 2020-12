CARY - Ellen Jones, 78, formerly of Cary, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in Citrus Springs, FL. Ellen was an amazing woman who loved life and was a bright spot for those who knew her. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Jones; and son, Kamren Jones. She is survived by her second husband, Alfred Jones; three children, Nina Schenck, Emrick Jones and Ghita Jones; 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.







