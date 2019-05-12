Ellen Katherine Ursin was the beloved mother of Kathie (Mike) Breneman, Debbie (Jim) Kristof and Lynda Fickling; cherished grandmother of Jennifer and Joel Breneman, Jimmy Kristof and Christian and Jordan Fickling; loving step-grandmother of Kellie (Todd) Johnson and Sandy (Kristofer) Corneil; caring step-great-grandmother of Colin and Brooke Johnson and Logan and Mason Corneil; dear sister of Vera Suvada and Joyce (Jerry) Anderson; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded in death by her granddaughter Heather Breneman. A resident of Wauconda, Ellen was born June 11, 1932 in Chicago and passed away on May 5, 2019. She was 86 years old. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Messiah Lutheran Church, 25225 W. Ivanhoe Rd., Wauconda. The memorial service will take place at 6:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Arrangements were entrusted to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. For funeral information call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary