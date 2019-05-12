Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
235 North Main Street
Wauconda, IL 60084
847-526-2115
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLEN URSIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN KATHERINE URSIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELLEN KATHERINE URSIN Obituary
Ellen Katherine Ursin was the beloved mother of Kathie (Mike) Breneman, Debbie (Jim) Kristof and Lynda Fickling; cherished grandmother of Jennifer and Joel Breneman, Jimmy Kristof and Christian and Jordan Fickling; loving step-grandmother of Kellie (Todd) Johnson and Sandy (Kristofer) Corneil; caring step-great-grandmother of Colin and Brooke Johnson and Logan and Mason Corneil; dear sister of Vera Suvada and Joyce (Jerry) Anderson; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded in death by her granddaughter Heather Breneman. A resident of Wauconda, Ellen was born June 11, 1932 in Chicago and passed away on May 5, 2019. She was 86 years old. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Messiah Lutheran Church, 25225 W. Ivanhoe Rd., Wauconda. The memorial service will take place at 6:00 PM at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to , www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Arrangements were entrusted to Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home. For funeral information call 847-526-2115 and sign the guest book at www.kisselburgwaucondafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kisselburg-Wauconda Funeral Home - Wauconda
Download Now