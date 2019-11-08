|
|
ROSELLE - Ellen L. Blomberg, nee McEneny, 83, of Roselle, Illinois. Loving mother of Elizabeth Cirone, Grant Richard Blomberg, Rob (Karen) Blomberg and Dan (Beth) Blomberg; devoted grandmother of Diana, Michael, Nicole, Meghan, Colin, Eric, Josh and Caitlin; cherished sister of the late Carol (Thomas) Keegan; loving aunt and friend to many. Ellen proudly worked as an Administration Supervisor in Radio Programming at WGN Radio 720 for many years before retiring in 2001. A celebration of Ellen's life and a reception will be held at 1 pm, on Sunday, November 10th, at the Irish American Heritage Center, 4626 N Knox Ave, Chicago. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to WTTW - Channel 11 or Pacific Garden Mission. For information, (847)752-6444.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2019