ELLEN M. LATA


1930 - 2020
ELLEN M. LATA Obituary
Ellen M. Lata, 89, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born Sept. 5, 1930 in Chicago, and formerly lived in Huntley, Northbrook, and Glenview, living in Libertyville the past several years. Ellen worked many years in commercial real estate. She enjoyed golf and was a former member of Mission Hills Country Club in Northbrook, and Stoneybrook in Sarasota, FL. Ellen was also an artist, who enjoyed oil painting. Surviving are her daughter, Cynthia (Randall) Wunder; grandchildren, Christiane (Jed) Engel and Adam Wunder; great-grandchildren, Austin and Wyatt Engel. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Lata in 2017; and by her brother, George Ahamnos. A private memorial service is pending. Arrangements are by the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 8430 W. Bryn Mawr, #800, Chicago, IL 60031. Info, 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
