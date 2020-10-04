PROSPECT HEIGHTS - Ellen M. Nowickas (nee Matson) age 73. Beloved wife of Gary A. Nowickas; loving mother of Keith A. Nowickas and James E. Nowickas; cherished grandmother of Jaylun Nowickas; dear sister of Anne (Dennis ) Roese and Robert (DeeAnn) Matson: fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, October 7, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Visitation Thursday, October 8, 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83 and Lincoln St.), Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment family lot. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
.