Ellen Makarounis, nee Andros, died at the age of 92 on July 31, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Beloved wife of Alexander Makarounis for almost 58 years. Devoted mother to Tansy (Michael) Donovan and Peter (Christa) Makrounis. Loving grandmother to Brian-26, Kelly-24, Adam-22, Alex-22, Zach-19, and Max-17. Ellen was born in the Chicago area, and at the age of seven before starting school, went to Greece with her family to live. After two years, her parents decided to move back to Chicago. At the age of nine, she was placed into kindergarten and promoted every few months. She graduated from Amundsen High School in Chicago in 1947, along with her best friend the late Bernice "Bunny" Beatty. She received her associates degree from North Park College in Chicago and started working for Carpenter's Steel in Chicago. Her other jobs included working in the Complaint Department at Vignola Furniture of River Forest and Oak Park Trust and Savings Bank. In 1962, on a trip to Greece, she met and married Alexander Makarounis on October 8, 1962. After she became a mother, she was her daughter's Girl Scout Leader and childrens' room mother. They lived in Elmwood Park from 1963-1978. They moved to Palatine in 1978, where she became active in the community of St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church. She was a Sunday school teacher and a member of the Philoptochos Society even serving as secretary for a number of years. In 1993, she and her husband, Alex moved to Lake in the Hills to be closer to her daughter and her family. For many years, Ellen and Alex volunteered at the Salvation Army in Crystal Lake helping with the Golden Diners' Program. She loved to travel, and Ellen and Alex visited many counties such as Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan, Thailand, Argentina, and other South American countries as well as most of Europe. She devoted thirty years of her life to taking excellent care of her elderly parents and in-laws at home. She was the absolute kindest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many and she will be deeply missed. Funeral Services held privately. Interment private at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 133 S. Roselle Road, Palatine, IL, in memory of Ellen Makarounis. Funeral information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
.