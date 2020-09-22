1/1
ELLEN MARIE PERSOON
1947 - 2020
LAKE ZURICH - Ellen Marie Persoon, of Lake Zurich, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born August 23, 1947 in Chicago, the daughter of the late James Phillip and Mary Jane Marchese. Ellen enjoyed exercising with Ela 55+, and her extensive traveling with her husband. She loved all her dogs, and spending time knitting and crocheting. Ellen is survived by her husband, Hubert; sisters, Paulette Ludvigson and Kathy Marchese; nephew, Patrick; and niece, Jennifer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janette; and brother-in-law, Pat. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 11 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Donations may be made in Ellen's memory may be made to Young at Heart Pet Rescue at www.adoptaseniorpet.com. For online condolences, visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-550-4221 for information.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
SEP
24
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory - Lake Zurich
941 South Old Rand Rd
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
(847) 550-4221
