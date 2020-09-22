LAKE ZURICH - Ellen Marie Persoon, of Lake Zurich, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the age of 73. She was born August 23, 1947 in Chicago, the daughter of the late James Phillip and Mary Jane Marchese. Ellen enjoyed exercising with Ela 55+, and her extensive traveling with her husband. She loved all her dogs, and spending time knitting and crocheting. Ellen is survived by her husband, Hubert; sisters, Paulette Ludvigson and Kathy Marchese; nephew, Patrick; and niece, Jennifer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Janette; and brother-in-law, Pat. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 11 a.m. at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 941 S. Old Rand Rd., Lake Zurich, IL 60047. Donations may be made in Ellen's memory may be made to Young at Heart Pet Rescue at www.adoptaseniorpet.com
