Services
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
ELLEN MARY VAN DEMERKT


1934 - 2019
ELLEN MARY VAN DEMERKT Obituary
Ellen Mary Van Demerkt, 85, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. She was born Oct. 1, 1934 in Lincolnwood, IL, was a former 50 year resident of Lincolnshire, living in Saddlebrook Farms in Grayslake for the past 6 years. She was a former member of St. Mary of Vernon Parish and a current member of St. Mary of the Annunciation Parish in Mundelein. Ellen had been a member of the Stevenson High School Board, had been a Scout leader and Den Mother, Softball Coach, reporter for the Vernon Town Crier and owner of the Red Apple Store in Half Day. She was also the Vernon Township Senior Citizen Coordinator. Ellen will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. She was a great storyteller and had a unique way of connecting with everyone she met. Surviving are her loving husband of 65 years, Raymond Van Demerkt; 2 children, Steve (Catherine) Van Demerkt and Nancie (Michael) Hart; 2 grandchildren, Danny and Erin; and her brother, Michael Coleman and son-in-law, Michael Shirley. Also surviving are her dear friends, Dee, Dodie, Dottie, Tealie and Doris. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Betsy Shirley; sister-in-law, Carol Coleman; her parents, Bernard and Nellie Coleman; sisters, Geraldine and Bernelle; and brother, Thomas. Visitation will be from 2 pm until 6 pm on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.), Libertyville. Her funeral service will be held at 4 pm Saturday, during the visitation with Father Joseph Curtis, officiating. Interment will be at St. Peter Cemetery in Skokie. Memorial contributions can be made to the Disabled American Veterans at https://www.dav.org/. For info, www.burnettdane.com or 847-362-3009.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
