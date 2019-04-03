Ellen R. Lawrence, 75, passed away on March 16, 2019. She was born on May 6, 1943 in Saginaw, Michigan, the daughter of Rev. Otto and Edna Nuechterlein. Ellen graduated from Coe College and the University of Iowa with degrees in music. She taught music theory at Elgin Community College, then found "life after teaching" as a proofreader. She was an oboist and organist, and accompanied several choral groups over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister: Dawne Schwartz; a stepdaughter: Penny Lawrence; and her wonderful husband: Milton Lawrence. She is survived by two sisters: Anne (Richard) Osslund and Faye Booth; the Lawrence children: Debbie (Dennis) Leeser and Randy (Laura) Lawrence; two grandchildren: Justine (Michael) Williams and Julia Lawrence; one great grandchild: Maya; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 11:00am at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 357 Division St., Elgin IL 60120 with Rev. Jeffrey G. Mikyska officiating. Burial will be private at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Visitation will be on Saturday at the church from 9:00am until the time of service. Memorials may be made to a . Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary