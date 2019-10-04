|
|
ELGIN - Ellen Virginia "Ginger" Krichbaum, age 83, formerly of St. Charles passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home. She was born June 14, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan to Fred E. and Mary Ellen Volkman. She was a beloved school teacher for 35 years at Lily Lake in District #301. Ginger is survived by four children, Jim (JoAnne) Miller, Matt (Kim) Krichbaum, Kim (Marc) Branca and Rod (Tricia) Miller, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren, a brother, Fred (Carrie) Volkman. She was preceded in death by her husband, William P. Krichbaum and her parents. Funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 7th at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd, St. Charles. Interment will be private at Prairie Cemetery, St. Charles. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-6:00 P.M. at Yurs Funeral Home, 405 East Main Street, (corner of Rt. 64 and Rt. 25), St. Charles. Contributions may be made to the Congregational United Church of Christ. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019