GRAYSLAKE - Elmar Zobens passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 20, 2019. Born to Arturs and Selma Zobens on August 12, 1961, Elm attended Hersey High School and eventually went on to become a Network Analyst for Discover Financial. A natural problem solver, Elm enjoyed working on cars from a young age with his friends and brother, a hobby that extended throughout his lifetime. Those close to him would be quick to point out his affinity for Hawaiian shirts, intelligent sense of humor, and his larger than life personality. As often as he could, Elm enjoyed hosting family and friends to backyard barbecues and floating in his pool, often followed by a roaring bonfire. A self-proclaimed Parrothead, he also looked forward to the annual trip to Alpine Valley to see Jimmy Buffett. It is impossible to understate the impact that Elm had on those closest to him. His beloved wife Susan (Sorlie), his adoring children Zachary and Ashton Zobens, and his loving brother Arno (Kathleen) Zobens and half-sister Astrid (Jack) Pearson survive him. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends, all of whom he touched with his one-of-a-kind personality and sincere acts of kindness. In his typical fashion, Elm did not want a memorial service held in his name. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made to the Kidney Cancer Association at kidneycancer.org to aid in research to help treat and cure renal cancer.