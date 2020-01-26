|
LIBERTYVILLE - Elmer Clement Waldschmidt, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, January 13, 2020 after valiantly battling Parkinson's Disease for 15 years. Elmer was born on June 25, 1931 in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, to Elmer and Luella (Schmitt) Waldschmidt. He attended Milwaukee's Messmer High School, graduating in 1949, and serving as President of his graduating class. He studied at Marquette University where he was active in several sports, most notably boxing where his strength and knockout skills earned him the nickname "One-Punch Elmer." He graduated from Marquette with a degree in English, earning a Fulbright Scholarship and going on to study in England and teach at the University of Worcester School of Education. He loved theater and directed plays while abroad. He later completed a PhD in English from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Elmer married his beloved wife, Hilde, in August 1961 and was completely devoted to her for over 58 years. Together they lovingly raised four children: Steven (Jill), Hilde Ann, Geoffrey, and David (Margaret). He was cherished by his 10 grandchildren: Amy, Andrew, Alexis, Gregory, Kimberly, Nathan, Stephanie, Eric, Noelle, and Daniel. He was a dearly-loved brother to June (dec.), Adele (dec.), Kenneth (dec.), John, Janet, and Jerry. He leaves many friends who will also dearly miss him. Elmer loved to read and teach. He spent many years working at Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, Illinois, where he established their English program, served as the program's first Chair, and taught for many decades. He shared his love of English with thousands of students, relishing the opportunity to have a positive influence on young minds. He was an active parishioner and supporter of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Libertyville for over 40 years, serving as a Proclaimer for the majority of those years, directing the children's play at the Christmas Mass for many years, and participating in various parish ministries. He also served as the board President of St. Joseph School. No one could tell a joke like Elmer. With his intellect and playful wit, he enjoyed making people laugh, whether it was in casual conversations or in plays, such as when he played the Wicked Witch of the West in a televised production of The Wizard of Oz. Elmer was known for his deep and compassionate spirit, particularly for children and animals, and his gentle strength and loyalty. He always found time to help those in need. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation and funeral Mass. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 between 4:00pm and 8:00pm at the McMurrough Funeral Chapel in Libertyville, IL. The funeral Mass for Elmer will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org or 800-473-4636) would be appreciated by the family. Funeral info, 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020