ELMER J. SAVAGE

WAUCONDA - Elmer J. Savage, 87, of Wauconda passed away on Tuesday April 7. He was born on June 2, 1932 in Chattaroy, W.V. 1 of 12 children to John M. and Lenora (Alley) Savage. Surviving are his daughter Deborah (Bruce) Campbell and son Gregory (Lisa) Savage; brothers David Savage and Billy Jack Savage, sister Ruby Womack, seven grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Christine, his parents, and sons James and Jeffrey; 3 grandchildren, 5 sisters, and 3 brothers. Private burial at Windridge Memorial Park in Cary. www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 15, 2020
