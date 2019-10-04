|
|
SCHAUMBURG - Visitation for Elna Louise Loska, (nee Thorsen), 94, who passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 in her apartment at Charter Senior Living in Hoffman Estates will be held Sunday 2:00 - 8:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Monday 9:15a.m. to St. Marcelline Church. Mass 10:00a.m. Interment All Saints. Elna is the beloved wife ot the late Stephen J. Loska, Jr.; loving mother of Ted (Linda) Loska of Boston, MA, Stephen Loska III of Covington, LA, Anna (Kevin) Meenan of Cherry Valley, Andrew (Donna) Loska of Hanover Park, Phyllis Sagan of Schaumburg, and Amy Thomas of Des Plaines and the late Ernest; doting grandmother of 16; proud great grandmother of 10: cherished daughter of the late Aage and Anna Loska nee Madison; dear sister of James (the late Diane) Thornsen and the late Elizabeth (the late Floyd) Nave; many loving nieces and nephews Donations made to to would be appreciated. For information, (630) 289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 4, 2019