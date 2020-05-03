|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Elroy A. Hogreve was born July 14, 1925 in Arlington Heights to Arthur and Gertrude (nee Busse) Hogreve. He died April 29, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Arlington Heights. Elroy was a lifelong resident of Arlington Heights and lived nearly all his life on the family homestead where he and his wife of 67 years, Corinne, built a home and raised their two sons. Elroy was a graduate of Saint Peter Lutheran School and Arlington High School. After discharge from the Army at the end of the Korean War, Elroy worked in the heating and air conditioning industry until his retirement. He enjoyed the outdoors, including camping, fishing, and gardening. Travel was also something they enjoyed, traveling throughout the United States as well as many foreign countries. In retirement they enjoyed wintering in the southern states, especially Rockport, Texas. He had an amazing memory for local history, and the family relationships of many that lived in the area. He had a huge heart, a knack for humor, and loved to share stories. Elroy felt he was truly blessed by his family, and the many friends and acquaintances he had made over the years. He easily found a friend in everyone he met. In a note to us he wrote, "My greatest of prayers is that we all meet again in Heaven. I am sure you will miss me, but remember, I've had a good life and now it is time for me to go to my heavenly home." Elroy is survived by his children, Wayne (Rachel) and Donald (late Virginia) Hogreve; his grandson, David Fernquist; his brother, Roger (Lucille) Hogreve; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Corinne A. Hogreve (nee Priester); and by his parents. A private family service will be held followed by burial at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Peter Lutheran School, Scholarship Fund. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 3, 2020