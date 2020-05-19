|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Elsa M. Sands announces her sudden passing on May 16, 2020. She was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, to Thomas and Elsa Sands, who preceded her in death. Lovingly remembered by her sisters, Susan, Elizabeth and Lois and her much loved nephew, Pablo. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, Duluth, she continued her studies at Northern Illinois University and, through Indiana University, an early childhood program in England. She was a dedicated teacher in School District U-46 for 38 years, where she taught kindergarten and first grade at Sunnydale and Hillcrest elementary Schools. Elsa was a faithful follower of the Lord and a member of over 40 years of her church, The Orchard Evangelical Free Church in Arlington Heights, she volunteered in many different areas of church life. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held for the family. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is in care of arrangements. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 19, 2020