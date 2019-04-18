Daily Herald Obituaries
Yurs Funeral Home of Geneva
1771 W. State Street Geneva
Geneva, IL 60134
630-232-7337
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Yurs Funeral Home
1771 W. State St. (Route 38)
Geneva, IL
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Yurs Funeral Home
1771 W. State St. (Route 38)
Geneva, IL
ELSIE MAE CASTILLO


ST. CHARLES - Elsie Mae Castillo, age 86, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at White Oaks in South Elgin. She was born October 30, 1932 in Hillside, Illinois to Jack and Marion O'Rourke. Mrs. Castillo is survived by her children, Candice Miller, Kerry Castillo, Kathie (Tim) Travis and Kelly Larios and six grandchildren, Kyle, John, Nicole, T.J., Jenna and Kayla. She was preceded in death by her parents and five brothers and sisters. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 23rd at Yurs Funeral Home, 1771 W. State St. (Route 38), Geneva. Visitation will be Monday, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's disease. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral homes obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
