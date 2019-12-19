|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Elsie Theresa "Terry" Majcher, formerly of Walworth, Wis., was born on March 22, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to Albert and Elizabeth (nee Gangolf) Stahl. She died Monday, December 16, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights with JourneyCare Hospice. Mrs. Majcher was a homemaker. She loved cooking and gardening and, in earlier years, golf and ceramics. Her favorite time was spent on the LGBA pier or on Lake Geneva. Elsie is survived by her children, Anthony Jr. (Evelyn) Majcher, Mark (Donna) Majcher, and Linda (Ray) Braun; her grandchildren, Alex and Justine Braun, Abigail Garske, and Mark Braun; and her sister, Elizabeth (Albert) Schmidt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Majcher; and her parents. Her family will receive guests from 12:00 pm until the time of her memorial service at 2:30 pm, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 19, 2019