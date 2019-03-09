Daily Herald Obituaries
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
ROUND LAKE BEACH - Elvira Salazar of Round Lake Beach, IL passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born in Mexico on July 6, 1932, the daughter of the late Eugenio and Francisca Martinez. She was a resident of Round Lake Beach for many years, moving from the South Deering area of Chicago. She was a former member of St. Kevin Church in Chicago. More recently, she was a very active member of Prince of Peace Church in Lake Villa. She is survived by her sons Francisco (Carol) Salazar, Jr., Luis (Consuelo) Salazar, and David (Donna) Salazar, 15 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Francisco and by her sons Eugene (Mary) Salazar and Fernando Salazar. Visitation will be 4 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa, IL 60046. Prayers will begin at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 followed by a procession to Prince of Peace Church for a 10 a.m. funeral Mass. Burial will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. For information, 847-356-2146.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 9, 2019
