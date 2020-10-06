Elvis Merlyn Kellenberger, 91, passed away in his sleep surrounded by loved ones on October 4, 2020. Elvis was born July 21, 1929 to Nathan and Minnie Kellenberger and resided in Elgin, IL his entire life. He graduated from Elgin High School in 1947. He married Gail Helen Creed on July 2, 1949. They were married for 43 years until her passing in 1992. He married Marilyn Graf Kellenberger on March 13, 1994. Elvis was an electrician with IBEW Local 117. He retired in 1992 after 40 years of faithful service. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, woodworking and gardening. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was also an avid White Sox and Bulls fan. He was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Elgin. Elvis is survived by his second wife, Marilyn, his son, Marc (Richard Tollefson), his daughters, Mary (Bob) Heintz, Melinda Leman (Tom Thode) , Margie (Brian) Johnson, Melissa (Rick) Genz, 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, two brothers, Robert and Keith, and four sisters, Barb, Lorraine, Donna and Kathy. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gail, a daughter, Melody, a grandson, Jacob, his parents, four brothers, Eugene, Glen, Gerald and James, and three sisters, Verona, Joyce, and Janice. A private service will be held for the immediate family at the Apostolic Christian Church, Elgin. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery, Elgin. A public drive by visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Apostolic Christian Church, Elgin from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Diabetes Association
