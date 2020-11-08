Funeral services for Emerlinda Y. Diaz (nee Ybarra), 71, a resident of Schaumburg, formerly of Roselle and Elgin, will be held Monday, Nov. 9 beginning with visitation from 10:00am until time of Celebration of Life Service at 12:00noon at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. Born Feb. 2, 1949 in Shafter, CA to Frank and the late Olivia (nee Guerra) she passed away suddenly Oct. 31. 2020 at her home in Schaumburg. Linda loved spending time with her grandchildren. Loving mother of Charles Lowry and Vicki (William) Johnson; fond grandmother of Timothy Boulahanis, Isabella Lowry, Gia Johnson and Joseph Lowry; beloved sister of Henry (Helen) Ybarra and the late Frank Ybarra and Jesse Ybarra; dear aunt and friend to many. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. For information please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com