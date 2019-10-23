Daily Herald Obituaries
EMILIA VILLARREAL
EMILIA C. VILLARREAL


1928 - 2019
MUNDELEIN - Visitation for Emilia C. Villarreal, 91, is 4-8 PM Thursday, at the Kristan Funeral Home P.C., 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176), Mundelein. Funeral mass is Friday at 10 AM at Santa Maria del Popolo "Big" Church. She was born May 10, 1928 in Big Wells, TX. And died October 21, 2019 at Condell Medical Center. She is survived by her loving children Ofelia (George) Gieger, Lottie (Ovidio) Pacheco, Al (Debbie) Villarreal, Dorothy Cavasos, Ismael (Alicia) Villarreal and Isabel Reeves, Many grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, many great-great-grandchildren and many great-great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by loving husband Samuel and children Isy and Olga. For information, visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
