PALATINE - Emilie Drewanz, nee Franke, age 97, of Rockford, formerly of Palatine. Beloved wife of the late Curt Drewanz. Adored mother of Andreas (Yvonne) Drewanz, Margaret (John) Lowry and the late Eva Kowalski. Loving Oma of Julia (Sean) Gordon, Conrad (Tonya), Alexander (Jennifer), Nicholas Drewanz, Ava, Dean, Erica, and Kathleen Lowry. Dear great-grandmother of Lucas, Hudson and McKenzie. Emilie loved the lord and her family and will be deeply missed. Visitation, Saturday, December 7, 9 AM, St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive, Palatine, until time of the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emilie's name may be made to St. Thomas of Villanova Church. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit Emilie's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019