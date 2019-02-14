Emily Ann Holum Feb. 14, 2001 - Aug. 2, 2007 18 years ago, this was one of our best days ever. While we still celebrate the great joy this day brought us, it is now of course bittersweet. We long to see our golden haired, blue eyed girl with the perfect smile and sweet little voice. Until that day comes, we will celebrate your silliness, your belly laugh, your grace, your strength, and your empathy and love for others (especially your sisters) that is forever embedded in our hearts. You are so loved. We pray that before you left us, you felt just how much. We love and miss you more with each passing second of each passing day. Happy 18th Birthday, Emmy. Love, Mom, Dad, Nicole and Caroline XXXOOO Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary