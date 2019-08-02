Home

EMILY ANN HOLUM

Emily Ann Holum Feb. 14, 2001 - Aug. 2, 2007 Sweet Emmy, Your loss is unmeasurable, but so is the love we have for you. This would have been a year of memories for you which made it a more difficult year for us, haunted by the wonder of what could be, what if. We are heartbroken that we couldn't save you so that you could have reached those milestones, but you left us with the most cherished memories. Your little light still brightens our lives and the happiness you brought us is worth the pain. What a beautiful difference you've made in our lives. We love and miss you to infinity and beyond. Love, Dad, Mom, Nicole and Caroline XXXOOO
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
