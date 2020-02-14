|
Emily Ann Holum Feb. 14, 2001 - Aug. 2, 2007 Happy 19th Birthday, Emmy Although we miss you immensely, we love to celebrate you and your birthday. And because you continue to inspire and bring out the best in people, we celebrate with a little lighter heart this year. We will never stop missing you, loving you and being inspired by you. We are better because you were here. Happy Valentine's Day to our little Sweetheart. Love, Dad, Mom, Nicole and Caroline XXXOOO
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 14, 2020