Ottawa Funeral Home
1111 La Salle Street
Ottawa, IL 61350-2020
(815) 433-0300
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ottawa Twp. High School
EMILY GREENBERG


2003 - 2020
EMILY GREENBERG Obituary
Emily Greenberg, 16, of Ottawa, IL, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Ottawa Twp. High school in the Auditorium with a private funeral service. Emily was born September 22, 2003, in Winfield, IL, to Derek A.Greenberg and Cyndi C. Guilfoyle. She was a student at Ottawa High School and played flute in the OHS band. She worked at Subway in Ottawa. The online guest book may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.ottawafuneralhome.com. Ottawa Funeral Home & Crematory, 1111 LaSalle St., Ottawa, Illinois 61350, 815-433-0300.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 23, 2020
