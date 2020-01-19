|
|
ST. CHARLES - Emma "Faye" Fuchs, 82, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Carriage Oaks in St. Charles. She was born November 4, 1937 in Huntsville, Alabama. The daughter of the late E. W. Warren and Mae Stevens Warren. She is survived by her husband, Ronald whom she married on March 1, 1958 at Redstone Arsenal Chapel, Huntsville, Alabama. Also, her children, Ronald G. Fuchs, Jr., Lisa M. Fuchs, Joseph A. (Jodi Maland Falk) Fuchs, John S. Fuchs, and Thomas K. Fuchs. A sister, Sue (Hawkins) Warren, and a brother, Edward Warren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death beside her parents, two sisters, Louise (Bent) Warren, Wilma (Campbell) Warren. Three brothers, Marvin Warren, Earl C. Warren, Malcom Warren. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at St. John Neumann Church, 2900 E. Main Street, St. Charles 60174. Funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Neurofibromatosis Foundation (NF foundation). For further information, please call Yurs Funeral Home, Geneva, 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 19, 2020