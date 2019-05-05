|
Emma Jean Gabriel, age 93, of Round Lake Heights for 48 years, passed away on May 2, 2019. She was born in Thomas, OK to Smithie and Alice (Johnson) Jones. On March 27, 1944, she was united in marriage to Chester Gabriel in Chicago. Emma was a member of the Round Lake Lioness Club. She worked as a waitress near Six Corners in Chicago for 35+ years and was a member of Chicago's American Legion Auxiliary Unit 159. Survivors include her daughters, Saundra "Sandy" (Bill Konkol) Jedynak and Sharon (Craig) Silet; six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chester, in 2009; and four brothers. Visitation begins on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service at Justen's Round Lake Funeral Home, 222 N. Rosedale Ct., Round Lake, IL 60050. Memorials appreciated to the . For more information, please call 847-546-3300 or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019