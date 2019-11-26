|
SCHAUMBURG - Emma Jean "Dee" Sedall, age 71. Beloved wife of James T. Sedall for over 47 years. Loving mother of Eric J. Sedall and Kevin J. (Hope Judd) Sedall. Devoted daughter of Leo and Margaret Herold. Caring sister of Ann Malitzke, Nancy (Ron) Vruble, Joe (Kathy) Herold and the late Tim L. Herold. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Dee retired from United Airlines after over 18 years of service. She will be missed by her friends but especially by her family. Visitation Wednesday from 3 PM until 8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral Service on Wednesday at 6 PM. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 26, 2019