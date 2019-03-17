Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Raymond de Penafort Church
Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St.
Mt. Prospect., IL
MT. PROSPECT - Enzo J. Frediani, age 93, passed away March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of Grace Frediani for 72 years. Loving father of Terence (Patricia), Ronald (Linda), Sandra (the late Joseph) Chrabot, and Dino. Cherished grandfather of Chandra (Ken) Detina, Anthony (Meredith) Frediani, Gina Frediani, Ronda (Phil) Harper, Nichole (John) Martin, Deric (Brittany) Whiting, Brett (Beverly) Chrabot, Kelly (Taylor Anderson) Frediani, and Caitlin Frediani. Great-grandfather of Enza, Gabriel, Evan, Livia, Dominic, Lorenzo, Alton, and Liam. Enzo was owner of Frediani Developers in Mt. Prospect for over 50 years. Served his country proudly in the Army during WWII. Visitation Monday, 10:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , , or JourneyCare Hospice. Information, call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019
