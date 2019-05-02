Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
(847) 640-0566
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:30 PM
Grove Memorial Chapel
1199 S. Arlington Heights Road
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERASMO HERNANDEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERASMO "EDDIE" HERNANDEZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ERASMO "EDDIE" HERNANDEZ Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Erasmo "Eddie" Hernandez, 72, of Elk Grove Village for 46 years, passed away peacefully at his home on April 29, 2019. Eddie leaves his beloved wife of 48 years Blanca E. "Stella" Hernandez (nee Villarreal); his loving children Lissa M. Hernandez, Christina (John) Martin, Ricardo and Erasmo Hernandez Jr.; his dear grandchildren Abigail E., Robert Jacob and Zechariah L. Nixon, Cecilia R. Cooper, Isabella K. and Jabez O. Hernandez and Van Jackson I. Hernandez. Eddie was the cherished brother of Maria (Roberto) Juarez, Conception, Efrain, Rene, Bertha and Oscar (Magda) Hernandez. A visitation will be held Friday, May 3, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7:30 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove Memorial Chapel
Download Now