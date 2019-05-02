|
|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Erasmo "Eddie" Hernandez, 72, of Elk Grove Village for 46 years, passed away peacefully at his home on April 29, 2019. Eddie leaves his beloved wife of 48 years Blanca E. "Stella" Hernandez (nee Villarreal); his loving children Lissa M. Hernandez, Christina (John) Martin, Ricardo and Erasmo Hernandez Jr.; his dear grandchildren Abigail E., Robert Jacob and Zechariah L. Nixon, Cecilia R. Cooper, Isabella K. and Jabez O. Hernandez and Van Jackson I. Hernandez. Eddie was the cherished brother of Maria (Roberto) Juarez, Conception, Efrain, Rene, Bertha and Oscar (Magda) Hernandez. A visitation will be held Friday, May 3, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7:30 p.m. at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. For more information, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 2, 2019