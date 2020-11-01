1/
ERIC B. SAUERMAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ERIC's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric B. Sauerman, age 55, of Largo, Florida, formerly of Palatine, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly October 19, 2020. Eric graduated from Palatine High School in 1983 and attended Harper College briefly but then decided to join the U.S. Air Force. Eric loved to paint and to spend time with family and friends. After moving to Largo, FL, he was reunited with his uncle and aunt and many cousins and enjoyed all the family gatherings. He is survived by his mother, Annie Garrick of Lighthouse, FL; father, William L. Sauerman and stepmother, Irene Sauerman of Palatine, IL; sister, Vicki Munsell-Jones of Lisle, IL; brother, Bill Sauerman Jr. of Elgin, IL; two nieces, Kristine and Kimberly; one nephew, Michael; and five great-nieces and one great-nephew, Kaia, Hailee, Zofia, Nolan, and Jordan. He is survived also by his two stepsisters, Cathy (husband Mike) of Poynette, WI, Carolyn (husband Brian) of Wauconda, IL and stepbrother, Steve (wife Paulette) of McFarland, WI; three grandchildren, Andrew, Aleesha and Lydia; his Uncle Robert and Aunt Barbara Munsell of Clearwater Beach, FL; cousins, Kristi Munsell Reynolds (husband Scott) of Largo, FL, Betsy Munsell Cales (husband Mike) of South Dakota, and Robert Muncell and David and JoAnne Muncell of Chicago, IL. And his special friend, Sandi Rascon of Trinidad, CO. He was loved by all who knew him, family and friends alike, and will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved