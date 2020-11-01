Eric B. Sauerman, age 55, of Largo, Florida, formerly of Palatine, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly October 19, 2020. Eric graduated from Palatine High School in 1983 and attended Harper College briefly but then decided to join the U.S. Air Force. Eric loved to paint and to spend time with family and friends. After moving to Largo, FL, he was reunited with his uncle and aunt and many cousins and enjoyed all the family gatherings. He is survived by his mother, Annie Garrick of Lighthouse, FL; father, William L. Sauerman and stepmother, Irene Sauerman of Palatine, IL; sister, Vicki Munsell-Jones of Lisle, IL; brother, Bill Sauerman Jr. of Elgin, IL; two nieces, Kristine and Kimberly; one nephew, Michael; and five great-nieces and one great-nephew, Kaia, Hailee, Zofia, Nolan, and Jordan. He is survived also by his two stepsisters, Cathy (husband Mike) of Poynette, WI, Carolyn (husband Brian) of Wauconda, IL and stepbrother, Steve (wife Paulette) of McFarland, WI; three grandchildren, Andrew, Aleesha and Lydia; his Uncle Robert and Aunt Barbara Munsell of Clearwater Beach, FL; cousins, Kristi Munsell Reynolds (husband Scott) of Largo, FL, Betsy Munsell Cales (husband Mike) of South Dakota, and Robert Muncell and David and JoAnne Muncell of Chicago, IL. And his special friend, Sandi Rascon of Trinidad, CO. He was loved by all who knew him, family and friends alike, and will be greatly missed.







