WHEELING - Eric Fischer, age 54. Beloved husband of Kim Fischer (nee Sherbeyn) for 19 years. Adored son of Gail Fischer and the late Edward "Babe" Fischer. Loving stepfather of Justin (Elizabeth) Baughman and Erin (Wil) Lansing. Cherished brother of Jeff (Terry) Fischer and Laura (John) Klein. Loving son-in-law of Dorothy Sherbeyn. Adored doggy papa of Clarence. Loving uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Visitation will be held Tuesday, from 4-7 pm at Kolssak Funeral Home, 189 S. Milwaukee Ave. (2 blocks south of Dundee Rd.), Wheeling. A private life celebration will start at 7 pm on Kolssak Funeral Home's Facebook Live. Inurnment private. Masks and social distancing are required. We have limited capacity, please be respectful so all guests have time to pay their respects. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are greatly appreciated. To leave a condolence or for more information, visit www.funerals.pro or call 847-537-6600.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
DEC
1
Service
07:00 PM
Kolssak Funeral Home's Facebook Live
Funeral services provided by
Kolssak Funeral Home, Ltd.
189 South Milwaukee Avenue
Wheeling, IL 60090
(847) 537-6600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
