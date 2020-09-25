Eric R. Anderson, age 59, of Milton, WI died on Monday, September 21, 2020, at home. He was born in Berwyn, IL on January 30, 1961, the son of Richard Anderson and Elaine (Mindock) MacShane. He married Heidi S. Montelo on November 28, 1996, in Las Vegas, NV. Eric worked as an Over the Road truck driver, most recently for BCP in Deerfield. He loved music and used to say "music is my fuel". He would do anything for anyone, loved his wife and dogs, motorcycle riding, spending time with friends and family, and had a great sense of humor. Many knew him as International Eric, Vagabond and Uncle Eric. He was a proud Bosco Rider, Fool, Idiot and Oddfellow. His personality was larger than life and truly one of a kind. Eric is survived by his wife, Heidi; mother and stepfather, Elaine and Jim MacShane of Island Lake, IL; siblings Brian (Linda) Anderson of Austin, TX, Curt Anderson of McHenry, IL, Erin (Chuck) Dreiling and Doug Anderson of Island Lake, IL; step-siblings Tim (Lori) MacShane of Graycourt, SC, Gigi (Bernie) Burke of Poplar Grove, IL and Kevin (Doria) MacShane of Monterey Park, CA; mother-in-law Sonya Montelo of Wheaton, IL; brothers-in-law Roland Montelo of Wheaton, IL and Patrick (Laurie) Montelo of Schaumburg, IL; Godson, Anthony Hart; Goddaughters, Katrina Corp and Samantha Schrader; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Richard and brother Neal Anderson. A Celebration of Eric's Life will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from Noon until 3:00 pm, with a sharing of memories at 2:30 pm at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville 53548. Memorials may be made in Eric's name to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville, WI 53548. For online obituary and condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com
