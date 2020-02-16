|
WHEATON - Eric Robert Goldstead, age 27, a resident of Wheaton, IL, died January 29, 2020, in his hometown. He was born May 1, 1992. Eric loved music-rock, jazz, and classical. He was skilled at playing a variety of instruments, including the viola and piano. He was a talented singer. In addition to film, photography, and working on cars, his hobbies included building scale replicas of Chicago skyscrapers. He is survived by his mother, Gail Ann J. Goldstead of Wheaton, his father, Robert W. Goldstead of Wheaton, and his sister, Catherine L. Goldstead (Steven T. Gillmeister), as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert T. and Ann P. Johnson, and paternal grandparents, Warren J. and Shirley P. Goldstead. Service information is available from Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 16, 2020