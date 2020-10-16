ROLLING MEADOWS - Eric T. "Skip" Clauson Jr., 77, of Rolling Meadows, passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020. He was born August 6, 1943 in Chicago to the late Geraldine and Eric T. Clauson Sr. He was a six-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, including his time as a submariner. By trade, he was a piping designer, while also serving as an auxiliary police officer for Rolling Meadows and part-time police officer for Tower Lakes and Island Lake. He was passionate about trains and airplanes, quick to share his knowledge of American history, enjoyed riding motorcycles, and was very proud of and enjoyed spending time with his family. Skip is survived by his wife of 55 years Barbara (nee Larson); daughter Christine (George) Baunach; grandchildren Elizabeth and George Eric; and sister Carole (John) Wucki. A memorial visitation will be on Sunday, October 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
. Information: 847-253-0224 or MeadowsFH.com
.