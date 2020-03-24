|
WHEELING - Erica "Ricky" Cohen (nee Roven), 77, passed away March 21, 2020 after a short illness. Beloved mother of FayeAnn (Philip) Hirsh, Lisa (Charles) Burnett, and Stacey Kirkpatrick (Lon Paulausky); cherished Nana to Andrew and Zachary Hirsh; aunt and friend to many. A former member of Chicago's Melodeers Chorus, Ricky loved music and singing and instilled that love in her children. She also enjoyed traveling, mahjongg, and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. Ricky was predeceased by her parents Eve and William Roven, sister Paula Padove, and former husband and friend Barry Cohen. There will be a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/. Info, Chicago Jewish Funerals, Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2020