MORTON GROVE - Erich H. Christ, 90, with heartfelt hearts we sadly share that our "Papa" passed peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019 in Barrington with his loving wife and sons by his side. Born January 17, 1929 in Hermersdorf, Czechoslovakia to Franz and Anna (nee Haupt). Arrived to the United States in 1957 from Sielmingen, Germany where he learned his trade as a butcher with his speciality making sausages for many delicatessens over the years. He was a long standing member of the Schwaben Verein and known as the "grill meister" at the festival always with a smile and a beer in his hand. Erich was a hard working man who truly enjoyed working with his hands. No task too challenging or difficult, his hands hardly ever idle. Even building their "get away" second home on a lake in Neshkoro, Wisconsin in 1976. His favorite enjoyment was being outdoors especially in the sun, vegetable gardening, swimming, reading, playing cards, traveling, camping, and spending time with family and friends. Erich is survived by his beloved wife, Martha (nee Schweizer) of 66 memorable years; loving father of his sons, Gert (Janny) and Peter (Diane); his grandchildren, Erin (Michael) Brown, Erich and Karl; dear brother of Waltraud (Rolf) Schwab; beloved uncle and dear friend to many. He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 3:00PM - 8:00PM at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Matthew Church, 1001 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. Interment will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to support the laying of a memorial "Brick" in Erich's name placed in the walkways of the gardens of the Pepper Family JourneyCare Hospice Center in Barrington where "Papa" took his last breath before God called him home to Heaven. For information, please call 847-891-2900 or visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 16, 2019