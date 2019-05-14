DEKALB - Erik D. Austin, 51, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. He was born March 11, 1968, in Elmira, New York, the son of David W. and Sharon Bonney (Silsbee) Austin. Erik was a counselor for The Center for Independent Living. He was the leader of AFS in High School, was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega a service fraternity while attending Northern Illinois University and The Renal Network. He is survived by his mom, Sharon; sisters, Victoria (Austin) Books, Elizabeth (Austin) Robinson; niece, Eloise Bonney Books; nephews, Erik Austin Books, Michael Joseph Robinson, Ben William Robinson; aunt and uncle, Elaine and Stephen Skellett, aunt and uncle, Christine and David Silsbee; cousins, Stephanie (Skellett) McDonald, Claire Ann Skellett Berlue, Marsha (Silsbee) Jameson, and Mary Ellen (Silsbee) Connor. He was preceded in death by his father David; maternal grandparents, Ruth and Lloyd Silsbee; paternal grandparents, Marguerite and Alfred Austin; great-aunt, Lucy Olive Goodings; and cousin, Susan (Silsbee) Grewe. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Eastside Community Center Shannon Hall Batavia Park District, 14 N. Van Buren in Batavia with the Rev. Jane Courtright of Batavia Congregational United Church of Christ Church officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Smith Valley Cemetery in Willseyville, New York with the Rev. Phil Jordan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Erik D. Austin Memorial Fund, addressed to the Austin Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, call 815-756-1022 or visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary