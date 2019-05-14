Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
For more information about
ERIK AUSTIN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Eastside Community Center Shannon Hall
Batavia Park District, 14 N. Van Buren
Batavia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERIK AUSTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERIK D. AUSTIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ERIK D. AUSTIN Obituary
DEKALB - Erik D. Austin, 51, died Friday, April 26, 2019 at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield. He was born March 11, 1968, in Elmira, New York, the son of David W. and Sharon Bonney (Silsbee) Austin. Erik was a counselor for The Center for Independent Living. He was the leader of AFS in High School, was a member of the Alpha Phi Omega a service fraternity while attending Northern Illinois University and The Renal Network. He is survived by his mom, Sharon; sisters, Victoria (Austin) Books, Elizabeth (Austin) Robinson; niece, Eloise Bonney Books; nephews, Erik Austin Books, Michael Joseph Robinson, Ben William Robinson; aunt and uncle, Elaine and Stephen Skellett, aunt and uncle, Christine and David Silsbee; cousins, Stephanie (Skellett) McDonald, Claire Ann Skellett Berlue, Marsha (Silsbee) Jameson, and Mary Ellen (Silsbee) Connor. He was preceded in death by his father David; maternal grandparents, Ruth and Lloyd Silsbee; paternal grandparents, Marguerite and Alfred Austin; great-aunt, Lucy Olive Goodings; and cousin, Susan (Silsbee) Grewe. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Eastside Community Center Shannon Hall Batavia Park District, 14 N. Van Buren in Batavia with the Rev. Jane Courtright of Batavia Congregational United Church of Christ Church officiating. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Smith Valley Cemetery in Willseyville, New York with the Rev. Phil Jordan officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Erik D. Austin Memorial Fund, addressed to the Austin Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, call 815-756-1022 or visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Funeral Home
Download Now