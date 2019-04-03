|
Erika Huett passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. She was born February 12, 1940 in Lauf, Germany to Hans and Franziska (Wildgruber) Kestler. She was preceded in death by her husband Georg (1990), three sisters and three brothers. Erika will be deeply missed by her loving fiance Hans Heitkotter, niece Susi Estridge and nephews William Halsey and Hans Georg Zwillers. There will be a memorial mass at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Heights, IL 60070. Funeral information, 847-998-1020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019